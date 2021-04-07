Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Adecoagro worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after buying an additional 2,875,033 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 616,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

