Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,632 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

BC stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

