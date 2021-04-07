Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.75. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE REZI opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11,409.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,966,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

