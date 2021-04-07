Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,516,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $166,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

