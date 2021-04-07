UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 328,719 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,719 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Realty Income worth $177,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of O opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

