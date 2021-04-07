Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransUnion by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,162,000 after buying an additional 153,194 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 872.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

TRU stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

