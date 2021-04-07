Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Hill-Rom worth $162,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,404,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

