UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $148.82 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of DocuSign worth $148,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 567.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after buying an additional 93,517 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,731 shares of company stock valued at $87,272,153. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Shares of DOCU opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.51 and a 200 day moving average of $227.22. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.84 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.