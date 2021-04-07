UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 392,516 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392,516 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of SBA Communications worth $137,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $285.46 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,902.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.