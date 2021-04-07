Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 166.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CS. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE CS opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

