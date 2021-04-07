Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,761 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,658 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

