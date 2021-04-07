Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 313 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,820.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,868.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,957.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,622.52 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

