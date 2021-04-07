Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Standex International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:SXI opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

