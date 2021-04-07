Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

