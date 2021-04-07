Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Graco worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Graco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 83,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.