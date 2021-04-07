50,151 Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Arcturus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after buying an additional 2,076,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 718,793 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 661,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after purchasing an additional 619,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 146,516 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

ARCT opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

