Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 858,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.42 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $111.37 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.20. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

