Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 222.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,933 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

