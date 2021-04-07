Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $67.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after buying an additional 156,385 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $2,670,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.