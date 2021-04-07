Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

ODFL opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 234,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

