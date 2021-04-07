Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
VGI opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $12.24.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
