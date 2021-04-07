Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 26th

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Elbit Systems has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.