Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 26th

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Elbit Systems has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
NASDAQ ESLT opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.
