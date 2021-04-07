AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.86

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 87223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

