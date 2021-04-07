Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.48

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 24896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRARY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.