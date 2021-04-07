Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.45

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.45 and last traded at $77.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.