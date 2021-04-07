Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.35

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.35 and last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 39791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

About Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

