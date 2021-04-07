Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $929,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.