Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,743 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 478.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $99.99.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,906 shares of company stock worth $9,787,688. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

