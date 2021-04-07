Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $39.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

Shares of CHUY opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,904.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

