Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sells 1,925 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WORK stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.