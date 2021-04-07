Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sells 1,925 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
WORK stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.
Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
About Slack Technologies
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.