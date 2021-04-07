Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $209.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -155.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

