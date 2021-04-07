U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

