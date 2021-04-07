Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.05.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

