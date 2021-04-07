Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.
Waste Connections stock opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,481,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
