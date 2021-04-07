Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

Waste Connections stock opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,481,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

