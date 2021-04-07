Truist Financial Corp Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.27 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

