Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,425 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $33,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,046,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alarm.com by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,161. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

