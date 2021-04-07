Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

