Schroder Investment Management Group Has $838.79 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,391,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,825 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $838,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $364.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $246.26 and a 12-month high of $380.50. The company has a market capitalization of $344.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

