Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $224,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

