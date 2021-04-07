Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,930 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

