Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 292,612 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 292,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,198,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,825,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.