Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,294,462 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 206.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $232,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,974,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.