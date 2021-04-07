Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,194,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $370,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

NYSE LLY opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.17 and a 200 day moving average of $171.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

