Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $142,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

BGFV stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $368.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,794.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,479. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.