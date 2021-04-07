Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSL. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 1,314.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period.

Shares of RUSL stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

