Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $24.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

