101,359 Shares in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 480,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.