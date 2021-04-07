Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.50

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 18651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

IIJIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

