CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.06

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.06 and last traded at $139.06, with a volume of 2412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSWI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,153.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.