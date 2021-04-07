Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.89

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 264571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

Impala Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

